MACON, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg Sunday evening in the parking lot of the Baconsfield Shopping Center.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 5:00 p.m.

BSO says the man's injuries were not life threatening and he was able to drive himself to the hospital.

They say circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.