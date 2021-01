A 40-year-old woman was found dead inside a home by her boyfriend.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death Saturday night in a home on Andrea Drive.

According to a news release, a 40-year-old woman was discovered dead inside a home on the 6000 block of Andrea Drive just before 5 p.m. by her boyfriend.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.