Bibb County investigator arrested for public intoxication while training in Virginia

The Bibb Sheriff's Office confirmed Alex Fletcher was arrested in Virginia while in law enforcement training and said he was on paid leave.

VIRGINIA, USA — Bibb County sheriff's Investigator Alex Fletcher was arrested on June 8 for public intoxication while training at the FBI Academy in Virginia, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Fletcher's arrest, and said he is currently on paid leave.

In a release, Stafford deputies say that they responded to a call at a Best Western on Richmond Highway in Virginia that said a man was passed out in the road.

A Stafford deputy said he could smell alcohol on the man's breath.

The deputy asked for the man's name, and the man responded with "you."

The deputy arrested Fletcher for public intoxication, and said Fletcher began to make vulgar remarks.

The release said when Fletcher showed up to the magistrate's office, he began to apologize.