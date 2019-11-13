WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Stopping for gas is a necessity, "usually once or twice a week," says Annette Nicholls.

Nicholls drives from her home in Byron to work at the Silly Frilly Frog boutique on Russell Parkway.

Occasionally, she stops for gas near work. "We've got one on every corner, but this one sounds a bit different," Nicholls said.

A new convenience store plans to break ground in Warner Robins on the southeast corner of Russell Parkway and I-75.

It's a popular Texas store called Buc-ee's. It will open its doors 24/7, and have 116 gas pumps available.

"Less time at the pumps -- you get back on the road again a little easier," says Nicholls.

Buc-ee's will have thousands of snacks and food options.

"I've heard about the coffee. They say it's supposed to be the best coffee," says Nicholls.

In a press release, the company says they have the cleanest bathrooms and cheapest gas available to its customers.

"I mean, if you have to use the public restroom, then yeah, you want it to be clean," says Nicholls.

Buc-ee's has 37 stores in Texas and started expanding to Alabama, but this will be the first one in Georgia.

The company says the store will provide 200 jobs, with great pay, full benefits, 401K, and three weeks vacation to employees.

