No, Buc-ees does not have plans for a location in Monroe County

There's speculation about Buc-ee's opening another location nearly 40 miles from Warner Robins

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — In 2020, Buc-ee's added their first Georgia location in Warner Robins. This week people are talking about another location not too far away.

We started to see online chatter from this Facebook post claiming Buc-ee’s bought land in Monroe County to open another location in Central Georgia.

We set out to verify the question: does Buc-ee's have plans to build another Central Georgia store in Monroe County?

Building a second store 40 miles from Warner Robins would be out of character for Buc-ee's Outside Texas, their locations are pretty spread out, and they are often hundreds of miles apart.

Ray Wilson grew up in Monroe County and was not surprised to hear the rumor that Buc-ee’s might be building near his home on Rumble Road.

"It’s in the perfect place, right before the split for 475 and 75," Wilson said. "Great area. You know, I think they’ll be able to find a lot of workforce here. It only makes sense being right off of 75. You can get anywhere using 75.”

We reached out to Buc-ee’s and they declined to comment, but the Monroe County Board of Commissioners said they have not received requests for zoning or a building permit.

The Development Authority of Monroe County said no one from Buc-ee’s has contacted them directly. White said there's been interest for a large travel center in that area from an engineer. Wilson won’t be surprised with whatever comes.

"In my opinion, I don’t think it’ll be a Buc-ee’s because they’re usually further away, but large development is coming," Wilson said. "It’s prime area, great schools here, so people are going to look at this area and be like ‘Oh that’s a good place to invest’, so something’s coming."