You'll be able to stop and shop starting next week!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Georgia’s first Buc-ee’s is opening in Warner Robins next week, meaning you'll be able to enjoy some brisket and beaver nuggets if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving.

According to a news release, doors will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18. A ribbon-cutting will then be held at 11 a.m.

The opening date is just over a year to the day since Buc-ee's announced it would be setting up shop in Georgia.

News of the new location traveled fast, becoming one of 13WMAZ's top stories of 2019, so we took a road trip to the nearest location in Baldwin County, Alabama.

When you first walk into Buc-ee's, delicious smells drift through your nose.

"It's amazing isn't it? It's brisket. Fresh, smoked brisket," said general manager Floyd Freeman.

The brisket is smoked for 16 hours before it hits the cutting board and eventually lands in the middle of countless sandwiches.

"I'm telling you, it's award-winning. It is really, really top notch brisket," food service director Ed Perry said. "It's just tender, tender, tender. It's a Texas barbecue sauce."

Buc-ee's is also known for its jerky. Just the jerky case itself is as big as a grocery store meat counter.

For dessert, Buc-ee's has homemade fudge that they churn fresh every morning.

So, you might want to consider a cart for this this 53,000-square-foot convenience store.

Aside from the food, people mostly raved about one thing — the quantity and cleanliness of the restrooms, as well as the 120 gas pumps outside.