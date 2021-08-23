Buc-ee's opens second Georgia location in Calhoun

The enormous gas station convenience store has a cult following. It's known for its fudge, beaver nuggets, jerky and smoked brisket.

CALHOUN, Ga. — A massive convenience store and gas station chain is finally open in north Georgia.

Buc-ee's is celebrating its ribbon cutting on 601 Union Grove Road SE in Calhoun on Monday.

This is the Texas-based chain's second location in the Peach State. Buc-ee's opened its first in Warner Robins in Nov. 2020.

Known for its fudge, jerky, and house-made smoked brisket, the colossal gas station convenience store spans 53,000-square-feet and is known for having some of the nation's "cleanest restrooms." There are also 120 gas pumps.

Buc-ee's has a cult following. The fast-growing travel hub sells everything from household items, like décor and mugs, to personal items, like clothes and snacks — all of which are branded with the chain's famous beaver mascot.

The Calhoun location sits right off of Interstate-75. Doors opened to the public at 6 a.m. Monday.