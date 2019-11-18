WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia welcomed a new business to town Monday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

Community members turned dirt on the site where Georgia’s first Buc-ee’s store and gas station will be built in Warner Robins.

The 53,000-square-foot travel center will bring over 200 jobs. Construction will officially start next week and they plan to finish in about a year.

The Buc-ee’s will be on the southeast corner of Russell Parkway and I-75.

“There's a whole lot of similarities with where I'm from in Texas and Georgia and the South, so we're anxious to be here. The people are wonderful and we think it will be a prosperous future,” said Buc-ee’s president Arch Aplin.

The chain has more than three dozen stores in Texas. Now they're expanding into Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s, home to the world’s largest convenience store, has 37 stores in Texas, soon to open their 38th. In 2019 they began their multi-state expansion in Alabama, and plan to open locations in Florida and Georgia in 2021. Buc-ee’s is known for its pristine bathrooms, large amount of fueling positions, Buc-ee’s apparel, and fresh, delicious food. Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

