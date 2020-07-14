Buckarama 2020 canceled at Georgia National Fairgrounds

Organizers say they couldn't come up with a way to ensure a safe environment for all attendees

PERRY, Ga. — Buckarama at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry will not be happening in 2020.

The Georgia Wildlife Federation made the announcement via a news release Tuesday morning.

“Our main concern has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of our Buckarama vendors, patrons, volunteers and staff,” said Mike Worley, GWF President and CEO. “Given typical shoulder-to-shoulder crowds at the show, we simply couldn’t come up with ways to ensure we could provide a safe environment for all involved.”

The Buckarama usually raises money for the GWF’s conservation programs and nonprofit work, like recruiting hunters and donating food to food banks.

The GWF says the cancellation is a significant budgetary hit for their work, but it also impacts vendors, most of which are small family-owned vendors who depend on the show to sell product.

“August is like a big family reunion for us,” said GWF’s Sporting Event Manager, Sam Stowe. “We have families, volunteers and vendors who have been coming to the show as long as they can remember. We’ll miss seeing everyone this year, but we’re looking forward to catching up soon at our 2021 shows in February and August.”

The GWF is encouraging patrons to follow the Buckarama Facebook page and website to find opportunities to connect and support Buckarama vendors.