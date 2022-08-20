'Buckarama' event held at Georgia National Fairgrounds

Each year, the event brings in thousands of hunters just ahead of deer season, which starts September 10.

PERRY, Ga. — It's that time Central Georgia, Buckarama is going on right now at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

If you enjoy the great outdoors, they have everything from a deer head competition, retriever demos, wildlife encounters and snake shows!

Yikes! That's bound to be fun for the kids.

Regular admission is $10, but children 6 -12 get in for$8.

For kids 5 and under, it's free.

"The shows have dropped off all over the country, a lot because of the internet. But there's been a lot of people in here this morning and reminds me of the older days," Len Sams said.

The event lasts through 5 p-m Sunday in Perry.