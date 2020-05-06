MACON, Ga. — State budget cuts could eliminate one place to buy local produce in Central Georgia.

That's because 5 of Georgia's 9 state farmers markets could be closing due to statewide budget cuts.

They include the locations in Macon, Cordele, Savannah, Thomasville, and Augusta.

Governor Brian Kemp has asked all state agencies to trim their budgets by 14 percent following the economic effects of COVID-19.

Last week, during a Georgia Senate appropriations committee meeting, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said the Department of Agriculture will have to slash about $5.7 million and cut 25 jobs in addition to closing the farmers markets.

"This may be one of the big shockers, and certainly it's one of the less comfortable things to even begin to talk about given our history and the importance of our marketing division, but our proposal closes the Cordele, Thomasville, Savannah, Macon, and Augusta state farmers markets," said Black. "In order to keep primary positions, and keep food safe, these are some of the soft dollars we've had to identify," said Black.



The Macon State Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway is open 7 days a week and has at least 12 regular vendors, according to the department of AG website.



Alex Bradford with the Georgia Farm Bureau's public policy department says the markets raise money for farmers and bring fresh, locally-grown food for consumers.

"At the end of the day, they are an important resource for farmers to get their product to the consumer," says Bradford.

While he understands the need for cuts, Bradford is urging members to contact their state legislators to talk abut the impact.

"We are encouraging the members, our Farm Bureau members that are reaching out to us concerned about these market closures, to contact their legislators and voice their concern on a local level and the impact that each of these markets will have on their community," says Bradford.

In another cost-saving move, Commissioner Black also said the Georgia Department of Agriculture will not take part in the 2020 Georgia National Fair in Perry.

The Georgia National Fair's marketing director Keaton Walker says her office will be making an announcement within the next week about the status of this year's fair during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Over $100,000 in produce sold at Gwinnett drive-thru market, County buys remaining product for non-profits

RELATED: Georgia farmers sell $80,000 worth of produce before drive thru event even starts

RELATED: Meat shortage having impact on Central Georgia

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.