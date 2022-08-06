Popular restaurant Buffington's damaged after electrical fire

The Milledgeville bar and grill suffered damage, but the owners hope for it to be back up and running by Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The popular Bar and Grill "Buffington's" in Milledgeville has announced that they were closed due to a fire.

In a post to their Facebook page, the restaurant said that Friday night they suffered an electrical fire, and would be closing.

They asked to keep their team members in your thoughts and prayers as as they went through the tough time.

In an update on the post this morning, the community was thanked for their support.

A friend of the owner spoke with Baxley Electrical, and they showed up Saturday morning to get to work on repairing the damage done by the fire.

The post said that the restaurant should hopefully be back up and running at some point today thanks to their help.