Georgia Bulldogs' WR George Pickens also tests positive for COVID

ATHENS, Ga. — You can add wide receiver George Pickens to Georgia’s list of positive COVID cases.

UGASports has confirmed that the junior has also tested positive and is currently under COVID protocols. Pickens joins quarterback JT Daniels, who UGASports confirmed on Tuesday also tested positive.

The Bulldogs (12-1) take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. HIPPA laws prohibit Georgia officials from commenting on or confirming specific individuals who may or may not be positive for the disease.

Pickens’ story is well known.

The Hoover, Alabama native suffered an ACL tear back in March, but returned to action in the season finale against Georgia Tech, catching one pass for five yards.