Burglars smash into Macon vintage video game store, steal consoles

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after two people smashed their way into a Macon gaming store and made off with video game consoles.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday at Retro Raven on Vineville Avenue.

They say patrol deputies responded to a burglary alarm and saw the business had been broken into. Deputies went to the keyholder’s home to notify them of the burglary.

The keyholder arrived at the store and found two glass cases had been shattered and video game consoles were gone.

Aaron Gray, the business owner, told 13WMAZ surveillance footage shows the burglars using a rock to smash in the store’s door.

Deputies also said the footage shows two masked people stealing the consoles and running away from the back of the store in the direction of Freedom Park on Roff Avenue.

The burglary is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.