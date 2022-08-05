Bus driver dead, students injured after crash in Upson County

There were three students on the bus at the time of the accident.

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus driver is dead and two students are injured after a crash in Upson County on Friday, according to Thomaston-Upson County Schools.

The Georgia State Patrol says it happened at 6:51 a.m. on Log-Town Road near Deer Run Trail.

The driver of a school bus was traveling north on Log-Town Road when he moved into the south lane.

The bus struck a medium duty work truck that was traveling in the south lane.

The impact caused the driver of the school bus to lose control, leave the roadway and crash into several trees.

The driver has been identified as 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Two were taken by ambulance to Upson Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

The third student did not have any injuries.

The driver of the work truck was not injured.

"Our hearts go out to our bus driver's family and to his friends and co-workers at the Thomaston-Upson Transportation Department. We ask the community to join us in keeping the family of our bus driver as well as our students and their families in your thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the post said.

The Thomaston-Upson School system returned to school on August 3.