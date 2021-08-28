Identity released of bus driver who was killed when school bus rolled over her as she tried to make repair

The incident happened Friday at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The identity was released on Saturday of a bus driver who was killed when her school bus rolled over her as she was underneath it trying to make a repair.

The incident happened Friday at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn. The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed the bus driver's identity as 66-year-old Sandra Goodman of Fairburn.

Police said Friday that the bus was experiencing mechanical problems when, they believe, Goodman crawled under it to try and fix the issue when the bus rolled forward, killing her.

In an update on Saturday, though, Fairburn Police clarified that was just a working theory, and that currently it was impossible to say exactly what happened.

"We do not know if she crawled under the bus, or was beside it, or in front of it. In short, we do not know for certain exactly how this accident took place," a statement by Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo said. "I can say definitively that the driver was outside of the bus, and that the bus was in drive, not in park."

The deputy chief added: "An inspection of the bus... did not reveal any obvious defect or mechanical failure with the bus. We now know that the deceased communicated with Landmark about the operation of the parking brake immediately before the accident. We will be looking to the state patrol and MCCD for their full reports in hopes of finding out exactly how this terrible accident took place."

It happened in the school's gravel parking lot across from a field house at the at the corner of Milo Fisher St. and Grant St.

Police said no children were involved or witnessed what happened.

"Students, faculty, and staff, our heartfelt condolences go out to them with this tragic accident, it's just absolutely terrible," Bazydlo said Friday.

Landmark Christian School bus driver killed 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Dr. Jason McMaster, Head of School, released a statement asking for the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers. McMaster called the driver now identified as Goodman a beloved staff member.

"We ask the community to join us in prayer for this family and to respect their privacy during this difficult time," McMaster said. "Our hearts are broken as we share in this loss together. The Landmark family will love and support them through this."

Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst released the following statement:

“To the family and Landmark Christian School,

We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. Our prayers and condolences are with all who are affected by this tragedy. Please know that we the City of Fairburn are with you during this difficult time.”