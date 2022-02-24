Business owner supports Warner Robins mayor and council passing new retail safety board

According to the ordinance, the retail safety board will help identify safety issues and reduce crime with advice from business owners.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' mayor and council approved a retail safety board to help keep businesses in town safe.

13WMAZ spoke with the mayor about her goal and heard what one business owner thinks about the new board.

According to the ordinance, the retail safety board will help identify safety issues and reduce crime with advice from business owners.

Susan McRaney bought her business more than 25 years ago. Over the years, she's had several loyal customers, but she also says others have broken in and stole from her.

McRaney said, "Usually, they throw something through the glass door and they look for the jewelry or the coins, but we do take them up at night. We have a sign that says we take them up at night, but I guess people don't believe us."

She spent more than $600 fixing the damage.

"We are a small business. That eats into our profit, of course, when we have to replace stuff. It's just a very hard type of thing to deal with," McRaney said.

In 2021, retail stores in Warner Robins had 13 burglaries, 18 robberies, 573 thefts. That's according to Lauren Polk with the Warner Robins Police Department.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says she wants to give business owners like McRaney a seat at the table.

"We are going to make them a part of a solution, because they are the ones enduring the pain and the fear every day in the businesses that they operate," Patrick said.

McRaney says she supports "anything to deter the crime in the area."

"The police have never failed to come when we called them. Unfortunately, these people live in the shadows," McRaney said.

The mayor and council will appoint nine people to make up the board. They can make recommendations, but won't have power to take action.

Mayor Patrick asked council Tuesday to create the board, and they approved unanimously.