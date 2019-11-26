MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — If you walk the streets of Downtown McRae, you'll meet people like former educator Bill Hudgens and business owner Joy Henderson.

"Been here all my life, I love small-town life. I don't like big cities," Hudgens said.

"I was born and raised here, and I've had Joy's Florist and Gift Shop for 23 years, and I'm a fourth generation business owner," Henderson said.

They both know all about the Husqvarna Plant in McRae-Helena and the impact it had when it closed down this summer.

"They were one of my biggest customers, so, of course, when they closed, I lost some business from it," Henderson said.

"Sort of took everyone by surprise and shock and we all thought, 'Oh, well, what now? Little by little, our community is drying up, the businesses leaving,'" Hudgens said.

McRae-Helena Mayor Mike Young worked with Governor Brian Kemp to bring Guidoni, a Brazilian company that produces and exports ornamental stones, into the Husqvarna plant.

"We're pretty much center of the state, we're just 35 miles off of I-16, so a very good location for transportation needs coming in and out of the facility," Young said.

When Husqvarna closed over the summer, 1,000 people lost their jobs, which had a direct impact on the local economy.

With Guidoni bringing in over 450 jobs, local business owners are hopeful for the future.

"Once the employees come in and get off work, spending money and buying gas, that's where we'll see our major impact from," Young said.

"They're going to need places to live, our housing market will hopefully boom," Hudgens said.

"Hopefully, more people will start to come to McRae and maybe more businesses will come and it'll be a bigger opportunity for us, Henderson said.

This will be Guidoni's first US factory, which will also serve as its North American headquarters.

The company says the plant should open in summer 2020.

They have not announced when folks can start applying for jobs.

