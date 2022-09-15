Business owners 'optimistically cautious' of city plans for a downtown area in Warner Robins

Nearby business owners say they've heard this plan many times before.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Business owners near Commercial Circle have been waiting for a new Warner Robins downtown area for years.

Last month, the city announced what they hope will be a breakthrough.

Six weeks ago, the City of Warner Robins announced plans to build a downtown area here at Commercial Circle.

They want it to be the one stop shop for entertainment, shopping, eating, and more.

Commercial Circle has seen a lot of changes throughout the years.

"Over 30 years, it's been a roller coaster. There's been times of boom and times of having to work harder. Overall, it's been good," McCall said.

Ken McCall's family opened McCall's Sandwiches on Moody Road in 1987.

Then, in January of 1990, they moved locations to Commercial Circle.

"Since we moved in here, this area has needed revitalization," McCall said.

"Seeing is believing. I know we have had several plans in the past and this is the first time they've actually committed to purchasing property," McCall said.

Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Director Kate Hogan says the deal isn't closed yet.

Hogan says they're still in the "due diligence period."

They still need to finish "title work" and other legal work.

"For years, they've been talking about it, about changing the landscaping around here," Martin said.

Rick Martin cuts hair at House of Styles Barbershop, just around the corner from Commercial Circle.

He says they haven't seen any physical signs of those "City Center" plans.

"I don't think it will go opposite of where it's going now. It'll be a good thing. Fixing up the area, that's what we were told years ago, that they were going to come in and pretty much upscale the community; and that's what a lot of people were looking for, but I don't know if that's going to take place. I don't know if that's going to transpire," Martin said.

"I'm not going to make any great changes just on the plan alone. When I see action start to take place and I see more of a plan come together. That's when, as a business owner, I'll start to make changes. Do we need to change hours, change our façade? You know, things like that, but I am not going to jump out and change too much before I see something happening," McCall said.

McCall says he's "optimistically cautious," that they'll break ground next year.

"I know of three pretty comprehensive plans that the city has had in several decades, and there were things that were good about them in my mind and there were things that were awful; and so I think with the purchase of this property and where it's going to be, it's going to be a great thing. I'm not trying to be negative, but like I said, seeing is believing. Once they break ground, I will get a little more excited about it," McCall said.

13WMAZ spoke to some other business owners, too, today.

They said, if it happens, it will be good for the city to have a downtown area.

