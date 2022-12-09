'Someone's going to get hurt': Busy Warner Robins subdivision hopes to get greenlight on more traffic control

Some say whether it's speeders, peak traffic times, or an overall lack of traffic control, getting in and out of Harper's Ridge subdivision can be dangerous.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in a Warner Robins subdivision say explosive growth and traffic along Feagin Mill, Corder, and Houston Lake roads is causing them problems.

Folks in the neighborhood say after the last administration failed to meet their needs, they’re going before the new mayor.

"Someone's going to get hurt eventually," Ted Achimasi said about surrounding traffic.

Achimasi says whether its speeders, peak traffic times, or an overall lack of traffic control-- getting in and out of Harper's Ridge subdivision can be dangerous.

"There's two exits out of this subdivision and it just doesn't work. You can’t get out of it early in the morning, late in the evening," he explained.

The common complaint from residents stems from the rapid growth around the subdivision paired with the lack of traffic lights.

"You know, in the last 5-6 years, the building that's been going on around here, they can’t handle the traffic," he said.

Neighborhood representatives say Harper's Ridge now has 440 homes, three nearby apartment complexes, townhouses currently under construction, and a newly proposed 250-unit apartment complex, totaling 1500 households within in a quarter mile radius.

"For them to get in to their apartment complex they have to come to the intersection to our, one of our exits to the subdivision and do a U-turn to get into theirs," he continued.

Brian Lafleur says that only makes things more complicated.

"I believe it is dangerous and surprised there hasn't been accidents more at this point but I believe it’s coming," Lafleur said.

Both Lafleur and Achimasi say they're asking for traffic signals -- but when they'll get the green light, they don't know.

"There's enough traffic it seems like to warrant that but we've had no luck so far,” Achimasi said.