Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County couple died after a wreck In Lamar County Friday, according to Lamar Coroner Clay Tillery.

He says 34-year-old Kevin Sims died in a local hospital.

His wife Christain Sims, age 35, died at the scene.

Tillery says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday night on Highway 36 East in Lamar County.

The couple were reportedly headed to Thomaston for the Upson-Lee/Jackson football game.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating, and so far, no other details on the accident are available.

This is still a developing story, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.