MACON, Ga. — A manhunt lasting over 24 hours came to an end Monday, as Butts County deputies captured an escaped inmate and his accomplice.

On Sunday, Monroe and Butts County deputies as well as other law enforcement agencies searched for 32-year-old Anthony Shepherd after he walked off from work detail at Butts County Animal Control.

RELATED: Monroe County deputies searching for escaped Butts County inmate

From there, Shepherd and the woman suspected of helping him, Terri Marie Dixon, eluded law enforcement in Monroe and Macon-Bibb Counties, the Butts County Sheriff's Office said.

Shepherd even tried to run over Sheriff Gary Long with his car in Macon on Sunday and managed to get away, according to Butts County.

Warrants were obtained for felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle for the incident, the sheriff's office said.

But on Monday, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook that the pair was found in an abandoned house on Gamble Road in Macon Monday morning.

Bibb County deputies and Georgia State Patrol helped with the capture, the post said.

MORE TOP STORIES

Person hit, killed on Highway 42 in Monroe County

Macon woman arrested after boyfriend was stabbed during argument

2 people injured, another arrested after Macon motel shooting

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.