Butts County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County man was arrested and charged on Monday with three counts of sexual exploitation of children according to a press release from the GBI.

They say a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was given to the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The tip was about 19-year-old Tyler Williams and the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation lead to a search warrant of Williams' home and his arrest, the release says.

The GBI CEACC unit was aided by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams was taken to the Butts County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

