BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from past coverage on Monday, when Autumn Finlay was thought to be in danger according to law enforcement.

A Butts County murder suspect is in custody after being found Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Cody Matthews was found and arrested at a home in Williamson (Pike County).

He was wanted for the Sunday murder of Ryan Ray.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said they believed Ray was with 21-year-old Autumn Finlay and that she was possibly being held against her will.

Then, on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they thought Finlay was helping Matthews evade arrest.

Matthews is being transported to the Butts County jail and the sheriff’s office says Finlay was found safe.

The office thanked Georgia State Patrol and the US Marshals for helping with the arrest of Matthews.

“I want to commend my staff and all agencies involved in bringing this coward to justice. Butts County Investigators have proven, once again, how impeccable they are. All of Butts County should be proud of the men and women that serve at the Butts County Sheriff's Office,” wrote Sheriff Gary Long.

