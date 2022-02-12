Buy Black Business event showcases many small businesses in Macon

Organizers of the event say they want more people to know about the many Black-owned businesses in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Great Weather and a beautiful day to shop local is what brought people to downtown Macon for a self-guided tour of Black-owned businesses.

From Ambitious Graphics on Poplar to Vibez on Cherry street and Nappy Hustle Clothing in Greenwood Bottom and more.

There was also a panel discussion featuring Black downtown business owners.

Representatives from Newtown Macon and other small business organizations were there to offer resources to new and existing business owners.

"Make sure you buy black, whenever you have the opportunity to. That's the whole point behind this tour-- to show you can support black businesses in downtown Macon. There's a lot of businesses down here, and we encourage more people that are interested to start black owned businesses," Wayne Woodard said.

Organizers of the event say they plan to make the event happen more than just once a year because of all the people it benefits and how successful it has been since it began in 2020.