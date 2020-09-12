The whole goal of this event is to shine light on local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — If you're doing some holiday shopping this weekend, Black-owned businesses will have the opportunity to receive some exposure in downtown Macon.

Several businesses are coming together to host a "Buy Black Downtown Macon" tour event. You can pick up a tour guide at Ambitious Graphics, located at 584 Poplar Street.

The whole goal of this event is to shine light on local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. The owner of Ambitious Graphics Wayne Woodard says our businesses need support during this time.

"Shopping local is helping the community out. The business owners here are from the community here, you know what I mean? They're able to keep the business here in this community and that's what's going to help thrive the Black community, downtown community, period," Woodard said.

The event is this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.