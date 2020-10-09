Bykr Broz hosting charity ride in Forsyth for kids with disabilities

Every $250 raised will help a child with autism attend camp

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Bykr Broz of Middle Georgia make it their mission to help others through charity ride, cookouts, and other fundraisers, and this weekend, they'll be at it again.

They're hosting a charity ride through Forsyth to raise money for Anchor of Hope Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping children with developmental disabilities.

Bykr Broz President Tim Harvey, or "Hardrock" as he's better known, says they already have close to 50 bikers signed up and they hope to have a few dozen more join them on Saturday.

The charity ride costs $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Harvey says every $250 raised will send one child with autism to camp.

He says they've done charity rides like this one for years, but he says events like this are more important than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic forced some nonprofit groups to cancel fundraisers and left many families struggling financially.

"That's why it's important for us to do it, because it's more difficult for things like that to happen. So we participate and try to make it easier on them. We do practice social distancing on our bikes and spread out," he said.

Harvey says says they will leave from the Anchor of Hope office on Johnston Street at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.