If your Thanksgiving travel takes you through Dooly County, you'll want to plan for a detour on Highway 90 where a train derailed in Byromville over the weekend.

The main entrance into the housing authority off of Highway 90 in Byromville remains blocked off due to the major cleanup from the train derailment. People who live here have to take an alternate route just to get home, and a couple of them are saying it's becoming a nuisance.

Imagine hearing construction from the moment you wake up until you go to sleep. Ever since the CSX train derailment in Byromville, Skyler Towns says that's all she hears

"It's been still noisy and we barely can go to sleep at night, it's still noisy and stuff," said Towns.

Towns and all her neighbors living in the housing authority are cleared to come back into their apartments after having to evacuate on Saturday night.

CSX paid for their one-night stay and she says they've compensated even more for the inconvenience.

"They gave us $500 and they told us if y'all go to the store and spend money out of y'all pockets, keep the receipts and they'll send us a check in the mail," Towns said.

Her 73-year-old neighbor Larry Jones also received a $500 check. Jones said, being mostly blind, he relies on others to provide transportation, and the blocked road makes that difficult.

"If nobody come and get me, I'm gonna sit right here until the cows come home," said Jones.

But he says he's glad that's the only inconvenience out of the whole wreck. "I thank God nobody got hurt," Jones said.

Georgia's Department of Transportation says once the cleanup finishes, they will begin roadway repairs along Highway 90.

They plan to have the cleanup finished by next Monday and expect to begin roadway repairs on Wednesday, November 29.

The road will remain blocked off until further notice.

