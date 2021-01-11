Driving Me Crazy!: Byron drivers, pedestrians wait for light at Highway 42/49 intersection

There is good news -- Byron drivers won’t have to wait much longer for a fully programmed light.

BYRON, Ga. — Traveling around Central Georgia, we all know the trouble spots. It’s those places where navigating can be hard, or even dangerous. A Byron man says one intersection with unprogrammed lights is driving him crazy!

“This traffic light here off Highway 42 and Highway 49 is really driving me crazy,” said Jesse Augustus.

If you’re trying to turn at that intersection in Byron, you may have to wait a few minutes before you can go. If you’re like Jesse Augustus and prefer to walk… it might take you even longer.

“I mean, we really need to do something about this,” said Augustus.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says they installed the light in July 2020 and it was supposed to be operating by July 2021. Augustus has been watching it and waiting.

GDOT says a company name change for one of the contractors caused a paperwork nightmare, plus the delays in getting certain materials. Augustus says turning the lights on would keep drivers and pedestrians safer.

“We haven’t had but three crashes at the light in six months, but one is too many,” said Byron Police Chief Wesley Cannon.

Cannon says although accidents haven’t been a major problem there, it’s still a dangerous intersection.

"It's just one of those intersections where we have several of them in town, where you wish you could change something just by flipping a switch or snapping your fingers but I’ve learned that it takes time for stuff to happen,” he said.

Byron drivers won’t have to wait much longer for a fully programmed light. GDOT says the lights will be working on Nov. 3. Augustus says it’s about time.