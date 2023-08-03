'35 is super slow': Byron drivers respond to speed limit changes

Captain Bryan Hunter says there have been 185 wrecks, three of them fatal on White Road in the last five years.

BYRON, Ga. — Many of us have been driving and slipped just above the speed limit, it happens!

But before you get on the road in Byron-- you may want to slow down.

The city reduced the speed limit in four new areas.

The Byron Police Department is calling speed limit changes an improvement on safety but after their announcement, more than 200 shares and almost 200 comments show Peach County drivers may disagree.

About 7,000 people a day travel White Road in Byron.

One of them is Donna Mccluskey, but she and the others will have to adjust to a new speed limit.

"Well, it caught me off guard last night because I'm used to going faster on this road and when I saw the speed flashing at me, I realized I was going too fast and quickly slowed down," she said.

When Byron Police announced new speed limits and school zones, drivers flooded their Facebook comments. One of the biggest complaints is the new speed on White Road is now 35 miles an hour.

Drivers called it a money grab. Some said the lower limit would cause tailgating and illegal passing and back up traffic.

"It’s a lot of adjusting and 35 is like super slow, that's a school zone, you know? That's not a regular long road," she said.

But Captain Bryan Hunter says they have their reasons for the reduction.

"We get complaints from the residents that live along White Road and close to it. The traffic is constantly increasing. The last count was a little over 7,000 cars a day through there,” he said.

Hunter says there have been 185 wrecks on White Road in the last five years- three of them fatal.

He says no, the speed drop isn't a money grab and drivers will have at least 30 days to slow down before they enforce the new limits.

Mccluskey says she's already taking her foot off the pedal.

"I myself don't need a ticket so I'm going to slow down and pay attention," she said.

Hunter says police see people going as fast as 80 miles per hour on White Road. He says the detection system now sitting on the side of the road will track speeds until officers begin ticketing in early April.



Hunter also explained speeds are slowing due to a new subdivision and roundabout being added to the area.