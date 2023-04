The release says deputies determined that there was no danger and the school was given the "all clear."

BYRON, Ga. — All students and staff are safe after Byron Elementary School was locked down at noon Tuesday.

According to a news release from Peach County Schools, the school went into lockdown after a threat call. The Peach County Sheriff's Office responded and the campus was placed on "Code Red."

The release says after a two-hour lockdown, deputies determined that there was no danger and the school was given the "all clear."