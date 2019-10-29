BYRON, Ga. — Byron Police are investigating who hit a man and left him to die on the side of I-75N in Peach County.

According to a news release, officers responded to mile marker 148 for a dead person around Saturday at 1 p.m. That's between the exits for the 247 connector and SR 49.

When they got to the scene, they found a man's body in the grass next to the interstate.

Peach Coroner Kerry Rooks identified the man as 42-year-old Mario Gonzales, of Warner Robins.

Byron Police says it appears that Gonzales was hit by a northbound car earlier Saturday.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in that area between 6-10 a.m. Saturday to call Sgt. Melanie Bickford at 478-956-2493.

