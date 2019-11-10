BYRON, Georgia — Some people in Byron were in for a surprise when they woke up this morning. Many are dealing with either no water, or low pressure.

A person with the fire department says a water main broke overnight.

Crews are working to repair it right now.

They believe the break is over around Dunbar Road, but is affecting a wider area.

Right now they aren't sure how long it will take the repair crews to make the repair and restore normal service.

Right now the region is seeing drought conditions.

