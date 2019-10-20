BYRON, Ga. — Residents at a Byron hotel say they're looking for a new place to live after hotel management told them on Friday they need to move out by Monday.

Byron Police Chief Wesley Cannon says the Budget Inn on Chapman Road was cited for a number of health violations on Friday.

Health officials told hotel management their plan was to pull health permits from the hotel next week.

Once that happens, the city can't allow them to operate under current violations.

Resident Ronnie Thomas says he's been staying at the hotel for four months, and now he has nowhere else to go.

"To know that you pay your rent, you work every day, you do what you're supposed to do, and in the end, you're trying to step up and get on your feet, and these people just turn around and say, 'you know what? We don't care where you got to go, because we have some place to stay,' and that was wrong," he said.

The Budget Inn staff says right now, the plan is to temporarily close until they get everything back up to code with both the county and the state.

