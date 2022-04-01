Byron man in custody after Warner Robins shootout leaves one injured

The victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the chest.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Byron man is in custody after he allegedly shot another man in the chest during a shootout in Warner Robins last month.

According to a news release, the US Marshal Southeast Regional Task Force and Warner Robins narcotics investigators arrested 34-year-old Malcolm Ray just after noon Thursday.

Ray was wanted in connection with a March 22 shooting on Alma Avenue that left another man hospitalized.