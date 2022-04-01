x
Byron man in custody after Warner Robins shootout leaves one injured

The victim drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the chest.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Byron man is in custody after he allegedly shot another man in the chest during a shootout in Warner Robins last month.

According to a news release, the US Marshal Southeast Regional Task Force and Warner Robins narcotics investigators arrested 34-year-old Malcolm Ray just after noon Thursday.

Ray was wanted in connection with a March 22 shooting on Alma Avenue that left another man hospitalized.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Houston County jail. Anyone with information can call detectives at 478-302-5380.

