24-year-old man killed in car crash on Hartley Bridge Road

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Hartley Bridge Road near Arnold Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Byron man is dead after a car accident on Hartley Bridge Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The 24-year-old was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, north on Hartley Bridge Road just before 6 a.m. when he went off the road while in the curve just before Arnold Drive.

The SUV rolled over and the driver was ejected. First responders were able to remove the driver from under the SUV, but he later died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7:30 a.m.