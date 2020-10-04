BYRON, Ga. — A Byron Middle School employee has COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from Peach County Schools, the employee told administration that they were diagnosed.

The school district says due to HIPAA regulations, they are not releasing the employee's identity.

"We will continue to post updates on our website and social media, as well as communicate additional information with parents and employees as it becomes available," the post said.

Last month, the district announced a Peach County Schools employee that works at Hunt Elementary in Fort Valley tested positive for the deadly virus.

There has been no update on their condition.

Governor Brian Kemp has ordered all K-12 schools to remain closed for in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.

Peach County Schools have been closed since March 17.

The school district says that schools and facilities have been sanitized with professional cleaning services.

"Everyone is encouraged to continue our efforts in this uncharted territory to comply with safest and best practices," the post said.

