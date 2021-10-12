Byron Police looking for person who burned, shot puppy

Police say her back was severely burned and she was shot multiple times.

BYRON, Ga. — Byron Police are looking for the person(s) responsible for badly injuring a puppy last week.

According to a news release, they were told Wednesday that she was found near Byron Middle School.

Police found the dog was shot multiple times and had severe burns on her back. They say the staff at Critter Fixer treated her and she is recovering, but now they’re looking for the person who abused her.

If you’ve seen a dog that looks like the one below in the Byron area or have any information on the case, you can call Byron Police at 478-956-2493.

A reward is being offered for the person(s) arrest, though the exact amount was not specified.