Byron police mourn loss of Peach 911 dispatcher Jason Shaw after COVID-19 battle

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is coverage of Central Georgia law enforcement agencies dealing with COVID-19, in which Shaw was mentioned.
The Byron Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
According to a Facebook post from the police department's page, Peach County E911 Supervisor Jason Shaw died after a battle with COVID-19.
Peach County E911 says Shaw was admitted to Houston County Medical Center in mid-August and had been on a ventilator.
"The Byron Police Department is saddened at the loss of Jason Shaw. Not only was he a great dispatcher but he was a great family man that will be missed," the post read Wednesday night.
The agency says Shaw was with Peach County for 10 years and was "well-loved and respected by the county. He is a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Amber, and proud father to their three sons Carson (15), Hilliard (10) and JD (6)."