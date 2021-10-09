Byron police mourn loss of Peach 911 dispatcher Jason Shaw after COVID-19 battle

Peach County E911 says Shaw was admitted to Houston County Medical Center in mid-August and had been on a ventilator.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is coverage of Central Georgia law enforcement agencies dealing with COVID-19, in which Shaw was mentioned.

The Byron Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a Facebook post from the police department's page, Peach County E911 Supervisor Jason Shaw died after a battle with COVID-19.

Peach County E911 says Shaw was admitted to Houston County Medical Center in mid-August and had been on a ventilator.

"The Byron Police Department is saddened at the loss of Jason Shaw. Not only was he a great dispatcher but he was a great family man that will be missed," the post read Wednesday night.

