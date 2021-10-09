x
Byron police mourn loss of Peach 911 dispatcher Jason Shaw after COVID-19 battle

Peach County E911 says Shaw was admitted to Houston County Medical Center in mid-August and had been on a ventilator.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is coverage of Central Georgia law enforcement agencies dealing with COVID-19, in which Shaw was mentioned.

The Byron Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a Facebook post from the police department's page, Peach County E911 Supervisor Jason Shaw died after a battle with COVID-19.

Peach County E911 says Shaw was admitted to Houston County Medical Center in mid-August and had been on a ventilator. 

"The Byron Police Department is saddened at the loss of Jason Shaw. Not only was he a great dispatcher but he was a great family man that will be missed,"  the post read Wednesday night.

Posted by Byron Georgia Police Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The agency says Shaw was with Peach County for 10 years and was "well-loved and respected by the county. He is a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Amber, and proud father to their three sons Carson (15), Hilliard (10) and JD (6)."

