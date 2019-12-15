BYRON, Ga. — When Mid-State RV General Manager Rex Gambill got to work Friday morning, he said they quickly realized one of their $49,000 RVs was missing from the lot.

Chains and locks were cut off of some of the gates.

"We started looking around and doing inventory to see if anything was missing. Sure enough, one was," he said.

He said they decided to check out their surveillance cameras.

"We saw a very clear image of him cutting the lock into the storage lot we have and entering and hitching up a trailer and pulling out with it, closing the gate behind it," Gambill said.

Byron Police said the surveillance camera caught the pickup truck speeding up the road with the RV attached. Gambill said thefts don't happen often for them, but when they do it affects everyone.

"It's frustrating for us, because this is a family-owned business. 70 people work here full-time, so it's not like somebody stole this from a corporation, you're stealing from all of us," he said.

This RV comes complete with a bathroom, full bed, bunk beds, and living room. Gambill said it's known as a bumper pull made for traveling, and the suspect got lucky.

"I don't know that anybody will recognize the person, but maybe they'll recognize the vehicle and say, 'hey, I know that guy,'" Gambill said.

A report from the Byron Police Department said once arrested, the suspect will be charged with theft by taking.

A police report from the department describes the suspect as a man driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the RV can call Byron Police at 478-956-2880.

