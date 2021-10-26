84-year-old Byron woman dies after wreck on Eisenhower Parkway at I-475 northbound

84-year-old Tilda Wilson died Tuesday morning after being hurt in a car accident on Eisenhower Parkway at I-475 northbound Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — An 84-year-old Byron woman died Tuesday morning after being hurt in a car accident on Eisenhower Parkway at I-475 northbound Sunday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 2 p.m. Sunday, 84-year-old Tilda Wilson was driving on Eisenhower Parkway and making a left turn onto the I-475 northbound ramp when she was hit by another driver, a 35-year-old man, who was traveling west.

The 35-year-old man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for minor injuries.

Wilson was also taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where she died just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

No charges have been filed at this time.