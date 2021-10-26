84-year-old Byron woman dies after wreck on Eisenhower Parkway at I-475 northbound

MACON, Ga. — An 84-year-old Byron woman died Tuesday morning after being hurt in a car accident on Eisenhower Parkway at I-475 northbound Sunday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 2 p.m. Sunday, 84-year-old Tilda Wilson was driving on Eisenhower Parkway and making a left turn onto the I-475 northbound ramp when she was hit by another driver, a 35-year-old man, who was traveling west.
The 35-year-old man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for minor injuries.
Wilson was also taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where she died just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
No charges have been filed at this time.
This accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.