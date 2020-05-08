Byron woman's knife attack was over fallen leaves, police say

Officers say a dispute between neighbors about leaves in their yard turned violent this week

BYRON, Ga. — A Peach County woman is charged with three counts of aggravated assault after she allegedly cut two of her neighbors.

According to a news release, Byron Police officers responded to an assault call on Christopher Drive on Monday.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people had been injured from a knife attack.

Police say the attack happened after an argument between neighbors over unwanted leaves being blown onto the victim’s yard.

51-year-old Pamela Cook was arrested and the scene, and the victims were taken to the Peach Medical Center for treatment.