'This is a crazy start to a season': Bystanders injured in crash at Cochran Speedway

The accident happened Saturday night during an open practice event.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A crash at Cochran Motor Speedway in Bleckley County Saturday left several people injured. It happened during a practice event, and owner Chris Martin says there were no life-threatening injuries.

Patricia Smith went to the speedway Saturday night. She says racing is a huge part of her life and she’s been going to Cochran Motor Speedway since she was a kid.

“This is a crazy start to a season; I will say that. This is the first time I’ve ever had something start this early,” she said.

The speedway website and social media page advertised an open practice night for the ‘Battlefield Series.’ That’s when the accident happened.

Smith says she’s watched races from the exact spot where she saw the crash.

“Everybody stands there. I do it. It’s one of those freak accidents that you never know. [You] always got to be careful, but have fun while doing it,” she said.

We still don’t know what led up to the crash, or exactly how many people were hurt.

Chris Martin says he will release more information sometime this week but wants to make sure he has accurate details.

He also told 13WMAZ that he and his son were both injured in the accident but are OK.

As for Smith, she hopes things will be back on track soon.

"It's definitely something I'd like to keep around. Hopefully everyone can have a good season and get back out here,” she said.

Earlier Saturday, the track posted on Facebook that the new state regulations prohibited spectators in the infield area and the new rules were being enforced.