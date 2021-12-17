'C is for Critter Fixer' authors hope to inspire Central Georgia kindergarteners to dream big

Dr. Terrance Ferguson is one of the partners at Critter Fixers, a Central Georgia veterinarian practice that's also featured on a national TV series.

MACON, Ga. — The Cirrus Academy Charter School brought the authors of "C is for Critter Fixer" Friday to Central Georgia kindergarteners.

Dr. Terrance Ferguson is one of the partners at Critter Fixers, a Central Georgia veterinarian practice that's also featured on a national TV series.

He and Annette Coward-Gomes wrote about a young boy who wants to grow up to be an animal doctor.

You may remember Annette as a former 13WMAZ morning anchor.

The co-authors spent the morning reading to students with hopes to inspire them to dream big.

"Different generations get different messages, and this is a different generation from what I grew up with, so I just wanted them to know you can go anywhere and do anything and don't let anybody tell you 'no,'" said Gomes.

Ferguson also answered students' questions in person and on Zoom.

He gave each child a signed copy of the book.