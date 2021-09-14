Cajun restaurant co-owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees to open in Warner Robins

The restaurant will open in summer 2022.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Central Georgia in summer 2022.

According to a press release, the company has an agreement with Steve Rigby of Rigby Construction to open a new restaurant in Warner Robins.

The new Walk-On’s will be the latest addition to Rigby’s 90-acre entertainment development, which includes Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, Rigby’s Water World and Best Western Plus Executive Residency, according to the release.

“I’ve raised my entire family here in Warner Robins, and we’re honored to bring the concept to our home state,” Rigby said. “Many of my friends recommended I check out the Walk-On’s franchise. And after learning about the concept, vision and creed, I knew that I wanted to franchise with the company. Walk-On’s delicious scratch-made Louisiana cuisine and exciting atmosphere is going to be the perfect fit for Central Georgia!”

Some menu items you'll find at Walk On's are crawfish etouffee, duck & andouille gumbo, and Krispy Kreme donut bread pudding.

“It’s about time we bring Walk-On’s to Georgia and we couldn’t have asked for a better franchisee to lead the way than Steve,” said Walk-On’s CEO & Founder Brandon Landry. “Steve knows the Warner Robins community extremely well, not to mention the fact that he founded a 90-acre entertainment development in the area. I’m very confident that Central Georgia will love our Louisiana cuisine and that Steve will help make Walk-On’s a huge success.”

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU.

NFL All-Pro Quarterback Drew Brees joined the Walk-On’s team as a co-owner in 2015.