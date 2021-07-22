Smoke from the California wildfires will be visible in the upper levels of our atmosphere this weekend

MACON, Ga. — Wildfires raging in California will be responsible for hazy skies and vibrant sunsets in Central Georgia this weekend.

As the fires burn, the smoke enters the upper levels of the atmosphere. A ridge over the central United States is transporting the smoke from California to the Great Plains, and eventually down into the southeastern United States for the end of the week.

According to CalFire, so far in 2021, over 233,000 acres of land have burned in the Golden State through over 5,000 individual fires.

In previous smoke events, air quality across Central Georgia has been hazardous to unhealthy and elderly individuals.

The biggest impact most will notice is hazy skies and vibrant sunsets at night.