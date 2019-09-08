MACON, Ga. — NewTown Macon is having what they call a summer camp for adults and kids on the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

Emily Hopkins with NewTown says most everything is free for folks to enjoy.

"NewTown Macon won a community grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia to activate the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail while construction is going on," she said.

Think of this weekend as a reward for dealing with all that construction that's happening around the trail. Summer camp for everyone should pack a lot of fun into a few hours this Saturday.

Float Daze is going to do a float down the Ocmulgee River. It's going to take you a couple of hours, but don't worry, you will make it back with plenty of time for s'mores.

They'll light up the logs and churn out the gooey treats with some ghost stories later at night.

"We thought it would really be fun for everyone to come out and relive that nostalgia of summer camp. It would appeal to adults who wish they were still kids or kids at heart, and it would be fun for families to do as well," Hopkins explained.

That means mom and dad can also pick up the crayons.

"When we were thinking about arts and crafts, I was thinking about me personally and things that I would enjoy, so we have things like pottery and friendship bracelets," Hopkins said.

So plan to come out Saturday, make new friends and reconnect with years past.

"It really makes you think of your childhood because you spend so much time outdoors when you're a kid and once you become an adult, you don't do that quite as much unless you get out because you're working and you're in an office," Emily said with a smile.

The folks from the library are going to be out there too, so you can sign up for a library card and get a book on the spot.

The tubing starts at 2 p.m. at Amerson River Park, while everything else gets going at 4 p.m. on the heritage trail, including a nature walk. Everything is free UNLESS you rent a tube.

And one more thing...if you do come out Saturday, they will have overflow parking at the Burger King on Riverside Drive close to the trail and a shuttle will bring you over. Click here for more information.

