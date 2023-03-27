Campers rescued from High Falls State Park after flooding had them trapped

Authorities rescued 10 people that were unable to get out of a camp area

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Several campers were rescued from High Falls State Park after flooding blocked their exit from the park, according to Sgt. Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Stanford his team had help from the Monroe County Fire Rescue and other law enforcement and responders, and Georgia State Park workers.

Together, they rescued 10 people that were unable to get out of a camp area at High Falls State Park because of flooding from the Towaliga River.

They were able to use boats to get them out safely and unharmed.