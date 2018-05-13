The Bragg Jam board announced the first wave of artists performing at the 2018 Concert Crawl on July 27-28 on Sunday.

At the top of the list is rising country musician Canaan Smith, who scored at #1 hit on the US Country Airplay charts with the platinum-selling single ‘Love You Like That’ in 2014.

The rest of the performers in the first wave include:

Riley Green, Randall Bramblett Band, Blackfoot Gypsies, Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics, Wild Adriatic, Stoop Kids, Thomas Wynn & The Believers, Katie Pruitt, Savannah Conley, Mattiel, Los Coast, Sam Lewis, Molly Stevens, Hindsight, Dark Water Rising, Cranford Hollow, Zuli, The Kernal, Choir of Babble, Tristen, The Delta Moan, 8 Second Ride, Alec Stanley’s Blues Brigade, Maggie Renfroe, HOWL, Airpark, Drew Whitehead, Mani, Juna, Abby Owens, Louise Warren, Hughes Taylor, Chance Moorman, Moth Sweat, Josh Courson, Wet Garden and Maryex

It's the festival’s 20th year, but the first to span two days.

Therefore, ticketing options include both single-day passes and two-day passes.

Advance tickets for Friday, July 27, are $20 while advance tickets for Saturday, July 28, are $30.

Early bird two-day passes are $40 until May 29, advance two-day passes are $45 and day-of two-day passes will be $55.

VIP ticket perks and more information can be found

