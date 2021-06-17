Cancer patient gets the ride of his life...in a Lamborghini

A Lamborghini is special. Two special people in a Lamborghini is even better.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Lamborghini pulling out of a medical center is something you don't see every day. But, this wasn't an ordinary ride.

That Lamborghini pulled out of the parking lot of Crestwood Medical Center. Inside? Two cancer patients, both with a specific type of leukemia

The idea sprouted from one of these men. Brian Land, is a cancer survivor and the founder of Smile Awhile, Inc. The mission of the nonprofit is to bring a smile to someone in need, through something as simple as a car ride.

And that's two men did...took a ride in a "Super Car".

Land said, " They're down and sad when they're going to the chemo and I just want to bring a smile to them just so they don't have to think about the chemo or the treatment they're going through their cancer at this time, I just wanted to make them be happy."

Stephen Zipfel was one of the men in the car. He said, "Definitely putting a smile on my face that's for sure, 'cause I love cars always have, and to get to ride in the yellow Lamborghini, even better."

What is Smile Awhile, Inc.? Their website says: